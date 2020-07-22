Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MHBHSE 10th Result Likely To Be Announced This Week

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare Maharashtra SSC result 2020 this week. According to several news reports, Maharashtra SSC result date is likely to be in this week. Just like other boards result, Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be announced online on the official websites of the Maharashtra SSC board. However, there has been no official announcement on MHBSHSE 10th result by Maharashtra SSC board. Here is everything you need to know about the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and where to check the MHBSHSE 10th result.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared online on official websites like mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Those students who had appeared for the class 10 exam of Maharashtra SSC board can check their Maharashtra SSC result 2020 on these websites. Maharashtra SSC board releases the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 after a week every year. Going by that trend, the results are expected in this week as the Maharashtra HSC results were declared last year. The education board had earlier mentioned that the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 would be released by the end of the month.

More than 17 lakh students registered for Maharashtra Class 10 examinations. The students have been eagerly waiting for their MHBSHSE 10th result since March. This year, the exam for Geography paper could not be held because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India. The Maharashtra SSC board then decided to grant marks in MHBSHSE 10th result based on the internal assessment done by schools. To pass in the Maharashtra SSC result 2020, a student needs to get a minimum of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in every subject.

Maharashtra SSC result 2020 via SMS

Registered students can check their Maharashtra SSC result 2020 through SMS. The student needs to send their seat number through an SMS to get their Maharashtra SSC result 2020. To get the result, the student should type MH (Exam name) (seat number) and send it to 57766.

How to check Maharashtra SSC result 2020 once declared

Go to the official website of Maharashtra SSC board like mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Click on the link of Maharashtra SSC result 2020 on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on hall ticket and submit.

The MHBSHSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of Maharashtra SSC board to know all the latest news and updates about Maharashtra SSC result date.