NEET 2020 And JEE Main Delay Likely To Affect Students' College Choices

The announcement of exam dates for NEET 2020 and JEE main 2020 was announced recently. Several boards also declared their class 12th exam results. However, this seems like just half the battle won by students. The students are constantly worried about NEET latest news and JEE main news. The fear of further delay in NEET 2020 and JEE main exams are proving to be a headache for students as they are currently wondering about the future of NEET 2020 and JEE main exam as they are preparing for the exams and are also deciding on the college admissions digitally. All of this is taking a serious toll on student’ health. These challenges are worse for students who are facing a financial crisis or living in a geographically disadvantaged situation.

JEE Main news and NEET latest news

Vanu Sud Dhindsa from Vedantu in her recent interaction with a leading daily talked about the challenges in NEET 2020 and JEE main exams. She said that since the extended delay students are in a loop of study, wondering about their future and then again going back to studying. As per her, students are concerned about the delay and the majority of the students are asking such questions like how much more do they have to wait. Talking about the admissions after JEE 2020 and NEET 2020 she said this virtual process has made the difficult choice of selecting a college more difficult for students.

Students are now rethinking their choices and are opting for colleges near their house and are looking for courses which are less expensive. A lot of students are facing a financial crisis for the first time and are feeling responsible for their choices. Several students are not even discussing such issues with their parents, she added. During her interaction with the leading daily, Vanu Sud Dhindsa also added that those students who have gone back home or are living in the geographically disadvantaged area are also in trouble as the connectivity is still a big issue for them.

Competition likely to go higher in NEET 2020 and JEE main result

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes talked about the competition after NEET 2020 and JEE main exams to the leading daily. He believes that this delay will create a more competitive environment for students and the cut-offs of colleges will also go higher. He also mentioned that the number of applications in colleges will also go higher because of the limitations on foreign admissions. Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official websites of NEET 2020 and JEE main to know about all the NEET latest news and JEE main news.