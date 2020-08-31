NEET-JEE: Goa Govt To Facilitate Smooth Conduct Of Exams, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Ahead of the NEET, JEE exams, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday conveyed his best wishes to the candidates in the coastal state and said that the state government will ensure smooth conduct of the exams amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This comes after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has requested Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make elaborate security arrangements for conducting the medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE in the coastal state.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said that nearly 5,500 candidates will be appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the state.

"Nearly 5,500 candidates will be appearing for NEET and JEE in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams," Sawant said.

"I welcome the decision of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold NEET and JEE. I want to tell the candidates that these exams are very important for your future," he said. Sawant added that the state government is ready to "provide all the assistance to students and authorities to conduct JEE and NEET exams" while following all safety measures regarding COVID-19.

Goa has set up 17 centres where 6,939 students would be appearing for these exams, the minister said in a tweet on Sunday. The opposition Congress in the state has demanded that NEET and JEE examinations be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEET-JEE exams: 20 lakh students register

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6. Several parties including state CMs have raised concerns and opposed the Centre's move to proceed with these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic questioning the safety of students.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month. In addition, state governments have also ramped up efforts to assist the students with necessary measures like transportation, security.

