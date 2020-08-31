Joshi Slams Rahul Over NEET/JEE Issue: 'Is He Casting Aspersions On The SC's Verdict Now?'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the NEET and JEE exam row in the country revealing that over 8 lakh students had successfully appeared for the SSLC exams conducted in Karnataka. Questioning Rahul Gandhi on whether he was 'casting aspersions' on the Supreme Court's verdict, Pralhad Joshi asked him to first pass an exam in his own party to get elected.

The misinformed dynast @RahulGandhi should have known that Karnataka Government has successfully conducted SSLC examinations in all 6 subjects, taking all precautions amidst Covid pandemic. Almost 8 lakh students appeared for SSLC exams in Karnataka. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 31, 2020

.@RahulGandhi should have known the out come of petition before SC on JEE & NEET examinations. Is he casting aspersions on the SC's verdict now?



He should face competition in his own party first! and pass the exam to get elected. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 31, 2020

More than 20 lakh students registered for exams

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday stated that the exam dates had been finalised after two deferments keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court and the current situation of the pandemic. The Education Minister revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for the exams had already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation.

While the Centre is facing criticism from the Opposition for conducting JEE Mains and NEET in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6.

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month.

