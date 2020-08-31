NEET-JEE Exams: Subramanian Swamy Dials PM's Residence To Seek Postponement Beyond Diwali

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Monday dialled the Prime Minister's residence in a bid to seek the postponement of NEET-JEE exams beyond Diwali. Swamy has been constantly urging Centre for postponing the JEE and NEET exams. On Sunday, he also hit out at the Chief Ministers and stated that if they do not invoke the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for the students appearing for the NEE-JEE exams then they are "not for students".

Subramanian Swamy phones PM Modi's residence

As a part of his last resort efforts to push the JEE NEET exams after Diwali, Swamy dialled the PM Narendra Modi's residence. Swamy was informed by the secretary that PM Modi will call him back, following which he will inform the students regarding the development.

I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 31, 2020

NEET-JEE exams: 20 lakh students register

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6. Several parties including state CMs have raised concerns and opposed the Centre's move to proceed with these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic questioning the safety of students.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month. In addition, state governments have also ramped up efforts to assist the students with necessary measures like transportation, security.

