GSEB Result 2020 Out Now; Check How You Can Find The Results And Highlights Of The Year

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, which is based out of Gandhinagar, took to their official website to announce the results of the 10th standard students today. Students were waiting for the results since the exams were conducted in March 2020. Read on to know the highlights of the GSEB result 2020, steps to check, and more.

Gujarat board exams were held in early March

According to reports, the GSEB 10th grade exams were scheduled between March 5, 2020, to March 17, 2020. Over a million candidates were awaiting the results, as per reports. There were over 1500 centres which held the exams right before the coronavirus situation worsened the nation’s movement.

A quick overview of result stats this year

According to the official website of GSEB, over 2 lakhs repeating candidates appeared for GSEB 2020. However only 1,051 could pass the exams after the second attempt.

I n Gujarat, students of Surat district students performed the best. The district saw a passing percentage of over 94% in the GSEB result 2020. However, Rajkot districts' stats suggest that the passing percentage was slightly above 64%.

n Gujarat, students of Surat district students performed the best. The district saw a passing percentage of over 94% in the GSEB result 2020. However, Rajkot districts' stats suggest that the passing percentage was slightly above 64%. Out of all of the schools in Gujarat, 291 of them have achieved a 100% passing percentage.

There were a few schools with 0% passing as revealed by GSEB.

Another unique news was that the girl students passing percentage were significantly higher than the boy. Boys passing percentage was 56% whereas girls had 66% of the passing percentage.

In the last few years, the passing percentage has significantly gone down. Last years passing percentage

of all students in the state was an aggregate 66%. However, this year GSEB result 2020 passing percentage was 60%, which is a major drop. Out of all the students who appeared, about 1671 of them have scored above 90% mark.

Students who have appeared for the exams and are awaiting results can log in to the official results page of the GSEB result 2020. The results can be viewed with the help of the hall ticket number. Check out the steps to check the results.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Search for the GSEB official website.

You can follow the link http://www.gseb.org/

The candidate needs to type the seat number and serial alphabet in the tab.

Click go.

Your results will appear on the tab.

Make sure that you have typed the correct hall ticket number.

Gujarat SSC result delayed due to several reasons

Reports suggest that the students have appeared for the exams of GSEB SSC early in March 2020. Every year, the results come out by May last week. The results have been pushed by over fourteen days due to the unforeseen conditions of the coronavirus pandemic. Students will have to wait until the second week of June 9, 2020, for the results.

