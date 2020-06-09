GSEB Result 2020 Out Now; Check How You Can Find The Results And Highlights Of The Year

Quick links:
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, which is based out of Gandhinagar, took to their official website to announce the results of the 10th standard students today. Students were waiting for the results since the exams were conducted in March 2020. Read on to know the highlights of the GSEB result 2020, steps to check, and more.
According to reports, the GSEB 10th grade exams were scheduled between March 5, 2020, to March 17, 2020. Over a million candidates were awaiting the results, as per reports. There were over 1500 centres which held the exams right before the coronavirus situation worsened the nation’s movement.
Students who have appeared for the exams and are awaiting results can log in to the official results page of the GSEB result 2020. The results can be viewed with the help of the hall ticket number. Check out the steps to check the results.
Reports suggest that the students have appeared for the exams of GSEB SSC early in March 2020. Every year, the results come out by May last week. The results have been pushed by over fourteen days due to the unforeseen conditions of the coronavirus pandemic. Students will have to wait until the second week of June 9, 2020, for the results.
