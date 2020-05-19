GSEB Result 2020: The Results Of Arts And Commerce Stream Will Not Be Declared On May 19

Rumours were doing the rounds on the social media that the GSEB result for 12th general stream will be declared today i.e. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. However, according to various media reports, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board have said that GSEB result for the general streams of Arts and Commerce will not be declared today. GSEB HSC result of Commerce and Arts will be declared in June 2020. According to media reports, Gujarat education board chairman has refuted the rumours going on social media about the GSEB result.

Fake notification about the GSEB HSC result

The whole confusion about the GSEB result 2020 started when a fake notification went viral over social media platforms. The fake notification said that the GSEB result 2020 for the Arts and Commerce streams will be declared on May 19, 2020. The notification was proved as fake by the signature at the bottom of the notification. According to the reports, the fake notification had a doctored signature of Science stream exam regulator JG Pandya whereas the exam controller for Commerce and Arts stream is Avni Mori. The results of science stream were released recently.

GSEB chairman on the fake rumours of GSEB result 2020

As the fake notification went viral over social media, various news agencies reached out to the chairman of GSEB A J Shah to clear the air about this notification. According to media reports, the chairman has denied that the results will not be declared on May 19, 2020, and the board has not released any such notification. He also said that some anti-social elements have doctored the fake notification. He further added that the fake notification was done to confuse students who are worried about their results. Students are advised to keep checking the official website, gseb.org to know the updates about GSEB HSC result.

GSEB HSC result in June 2020?

According to media reports, GSEB chairman A J Shah has said that currently, the board is working on the scarcity of staff. He also said that this is the reason why they have not been able to complete the GSEEB result 2020 for Commerce and Arts stream. The reports also stated that the GSEB result 2020 for Arts and Commerce stream will likely be declared in June 2020 after the lockdown 4.0 ends.