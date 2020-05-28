GSEB SSC Result Announcements Pushed To June Second Week; Reports

The Gujarat SSC board has revealed that the dates of 10 standard exam results will be announced in the second week of June. This comes after the result declaration dates were earlier decided as May 28, as stated by the authorities. The Gujarat education ministry, as well as the GSEB SSC board, has made a decision to announce the results later.

SSC results were supposed to be out on May 28, 2020

According to reports Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board guided the students to keep checking the website for any new developments. The results will be put out on the of the official website of GSEB that is gseb.org. Some anxious parents and students of the board are predicting that the delay is due to the pandemic situation that the country, as well as Gujarat state, is facing due to which the lockdown had to be imposed. As of today, that is May 28, 2020, the GSEB result date was not declared and authorities are screening the causes for the delay.

Gujarat SSC result delayed due to unknown reasons

Reports suggest that the students have appeared for the exams of GSEB SSC early in March 2020. Every year, the results come out by May last week. The results have been pushed by over fourteen days due to the unforeseen conditions of the coronavirus pandemic. Students will have to wait until the second week of June to finally learn what their 10th-grade marks are. Reports suggest that GSEB SSC results were announced around May 21 last year, but this year it was pushed by a week. However, the latest reports suggest that the results have been delayed by over two weeks. Students and parents are anxious about the admissions and fear missing out on college admissions for class 11 and 12th. However, the GSEB authorities have urged everyone to check the websites for any latest updates.

Gujarat board exams were held in early March

According to reports, the GSEB 10th grade exams were scheduled between March 5, 2020, to March 17, 2020. Over a million candidates are awaiting the results as per reports. There were over 1500 centres which held the exams right before the coronavirus situation worsened the nation’s movement. Students are looking forward to receiving the results as per reports.

