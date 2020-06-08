GSEB Result 2020: GSEB SSC Result To Be Declared Tomorrow On June 9th, 2020

According to the latest notification, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are all set to announce the GSEB result 2020 for SSC examination. The GSEB SSC results will be declared tomorrow, i.e. on June 9, 2020, in the morning at 8 AM. The update regarding the GSEB result for SSC exam was announced on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Gujarat Board’s class 10 examinations were held from March 5, 2020, to March 17, 2020. According to the reports, more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the GSEB SSC examination. This notification comes as a relief to all the SSC students of Gujarat Board who were awaiting their results. Considering the current Coronavirus pandemic situation, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have decided that the GSEB result will be declared online on the official website gseb.org.

See the official notification of GSEB SSC result here

Students can check their GSEB 2020 results by logging into the official website tomorrow. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will not only declare the GSEB SSC result but the Sanskrit Prathma results will also be declared at 8 AM tomorrow. These results will also be declared online on the official website gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have not specified a date for the distribution of mark sheets among the students. The official notification regarding the GSEB result only stated that the GSEB 2020 result for SSC students will be declared online on the official website. The Gujarat education board is expected to announce the details regarding the mark sheet distribution on a later date.

How to check GSEB result 2020 of SSC examination

The GSEB result will be declared online as it is a convenient and safe method during the current pandemic situation in Gujarat and India. Here is how one can check the GSEB result tomorrow.

Go to the official website gseb.org

Click on the link for GSEB SSC result 2020

Enter the roll number and other required details.

Check the details if they are correct or not and submit the details

Your GSEB result 2020 for SSC will be displayed on the screen.

Download the GSEB result and take a printout for future use.

The students are advised to regularly check the official website to know all the latest news and updates regarding the GSEB result.