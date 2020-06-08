GSEB Result 2020: GSEB SSC Result To Be Declared Tomorrow On June 9th, 2020

Quick links:
According to the latest notification, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are all set to announce the GSEB result 2020 for SSC examination. The GSEB SSC results will be declared tomorrow, i.e. on June 9, 2020, in the morning at 8 AM. The update regarding the GSEB result for SSC exam was announced on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.
Gujarat Board’s class 10 examinations were held from March 5, 2020, to March 17, 2020. According to the reports, more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the GSEB SSC examination. This notification comes as a relief to all the SSC students of Gujarat Board who were awaiting their results. Considering the current Coronavirus pandemic situation, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have decided that the GSEB result will be declared online on the official website gseb.org.
Students can check their GSEB 2020 results by logging into the official website tomorrow. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will not only declare the GSEB SSC result but the Sanskrit Prathma results will also be declared at 8 AM tomorrow. These results will also be declared online on the official website gseb.org.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have not specified a date for the distribution of mark sheets among the students. The official notification regarding the GSEB result only stated that the GSEB 2020 result for SSC students will be declared online on the official website. The Gujarat education board is expected to announce the details regarding the mark sheet distribution on a later date.
