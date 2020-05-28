GSFC Recruitment 2020: Gujarat State Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd Hiring Details

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is a state-owned organisation pioneering in research, manufacturing and distribution of fertilisers across the state. The 58-year-old organisation is looking at hiring new individuals for several posts in sub-offices in Ahmedabad. GSFC is not only limited to its state but also deals with networks spread within the country. According to the official website of GSFC, it deals with power, port, education, agro and more. Read on to know about GSFC recruitment 2020, eligibility and application.

GSFC recruitment 2020 for Assistant Operator on contract

The post of Assistant Operator is open for anyone under the age of 26 and have “B.Sc (Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry) minimum 60% OR Diploma Chemical with minimum of 60%. MSc candidates may also apply, but the requisite qualification is BSc and hence, their MSc degree will not be considered” as per the notification. Two years of experience for the position is also considered. The last date for application is June 7, 2020.

GSFC Recruitment for Junior Executive

The Junior Executive will be hired on a contract basis. The candidate applying must not be more than 26 years of age and have B.Sc (Agriculture) – 04 years full-time course with minimum 60% marks from a recognized university to qualify. Also, 2 and more years of experience in a related industry is considered. The last date for application is June 7, 2020.

GSFC Recruitment of Marketing Officer/Deputy Manager in Ahmedabad

The marketing officer is responsible to drive sales and marketing in the west region of India. An ideal candidate would be someone graduation with MBA / PGDM (or any equivalent 2 years full-time management course). He/She should be under 35 years of age and having an experience of 3-5 years in the industry focused in west-India region. The job location is in Ahmedabad. The last date for application is June 14, 2020.

Important things to note before GSFC recruitment 2020

According to the official website of GSFC recruitment, the application is only processed by the administration at GSFC Ltd. GSFC recruitment authorities expect the application to be 10% authentic and any false or incomplete information will lead to rejection of the candidate’s form. Furthermore, GSFC holds all the right to reject or accept the form of any candidate. The website reads, “GSFC under no circumstances is responsible for any problem that arises during submission of application.”

