Gujarat University To Hold Special Online Exams For Containment Zone Students

Gujarat has over 21000 positive coronavirus cases in the state. With most of the cases in the Ahmedabad, the state authorities have eased the lockdown in several parts of the State. With authorities trying to focus on bringing back normalcy with social distancing, the state education ministry has urged students to prep for exams as the dates are nearing. Gujarat University will also have to follow the strict regulation set by the University Grants Commission while conducting the exams. Gujarat University has come up with new centres for examination and rules for students to follow. Read on to know more-

Also Read | Gujarat University Receives State GR To Conduct Exams As Per UGC; Check More Updates

Gujarat University arranges new centres for students in remote locations

Gujarat University made an announcement that the students need not travel from another district to their college location if they are outstation students. The university has opened a portal where the students can register themselves remotely for the nearby centres. While most of the coronavirus cases of Gujarat are from Ahmedabad, students need not travel to the area with most hotspots. There are over 46 new centres across the state to select from for the convenience of outstation students. The last date to list the centre is June 14, 2020.

Check here the registration link for the same. You can follow the link http://student.gujaratuniversity.ac.in/ to apply to change the centre.

Here is a snippet of the same:

Image Credits: Gujarat University Website

Also Read | Gujarat University: Know Latest Updates About Exams, Admissions And More

Gujarat Technological University will conduct online exams for students in hotspots and containment zones

Gujarat Technological University released a statement for students who cannot travel out of containment zones for exams. The university will conduct online examinations for all such students. The offline mode of exams, which are starting on June 25, 2020, and the online exams will also be conducted alongside the offline mode. Students are urged to submit a formal letter stating their reason and area for online exams.

Also Read | Suzuki Motor Resumes Production At Gujarat Plant Amid COVID Pandemic

Separate/special exams for GU students in containment zones

A representative from Gujarat University said that if students cannot attend the university exams if he/she is from containment zone, then the students can attend a special exam in the month of September or October in 2020. The marks attained in these exams will be regular marks and not additional. Students will have to write to the HOD for permission to appear for the special exams.

Also Read | 510 New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Gujarat; 34 More Die