GTU Exam News: Gujarat Technological University Declares Cancellation Of Final Sem Exams

Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus pandemic in India, a lot of exams were cancelled and postponed in India. The Gujarat University exam which was slated to commence from July 2020 was also postponed. This decision to further postpone the Gujarat University Ahmedabad’s exams is likely to affect around one lakh students of Gujarat University’s affiliated colleges in all the three streams of Arts, Commerce and Science. Read on to know about the latest circular released by the Gujarat Tech. University.

GTU exam news and guidelines

The Gujarat state government has postponed the Gujarat Technological University exams. The exams were earlier slated to commence from this week.

Many Students had been requesting the state government for postponement of the Gujarat technological university exams due to increasing Coronavirus cases.

Gujarat Minister Chudasama announced today stating that the GTU and the other state college and university exams have been postponed abiding with the Central Government instructions.

GTU had earlier conducted an opinion poll on its website regarding whether the students want the exams to be conducted in July. Even though 54,000 students voted for the exams to be conducted as they wanted to get done with their exams. 900 students were seen to oppose the conducting of exams.

The poll consisted of three options where the students were told to mark for there choice of options with respect to conducting exams. One option included the regular classroom exams to begin on Thursday, the other option stated about the online exams while the third option stated about a special exam to be conducted after the improvement of Coronavirus lockdown situation.

Image courtesy: GTU website

GTU exam postponed

Gujarat University had earlier announced that the annual examinations of final year undergraduate students and second and fourth-year postgraduate students in two phases from July 2 2020, and July 13, 2020.

However, after this decision to further postpone the exams, it remains to be seen when will these exams be conducted. As of now, the exams are cancelled until further notice.

Gujarat Technological University is reportedly an academic and research institution offering courses in engineering, architecture, management, pharmacy and computer science. According to the official website of GTU, it is a recognised state university which has numerous affiliated colleges spread over its five zones in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Surat and Rajkot.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock