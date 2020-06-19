Gujarat University Exam For Final Year Students Further Postponed; Details

Because of the current situation of the Coronavirus pandemic in India, a lot of exams were cancelled while others were postponed. Gujarat University exam was also postponed for last year students. The exams were supposed to take place in July 2020 now. Students and parents were against this decision to conduct the final year exams in July. Because of these protests, the Gujarat University exam committee has now decided to postpone the Gujarat University exams. According to reports, the exams will not happen in July 2020 and the new dates will be announced soon.

See the official notification by Gujarat University HERE

Gujarat University news

Reportedly, this decision to further postpone the Gujarat University Ahmedabad’s exams is likely to affect around one lakh students of Gujarat University’s affiliated colleges in all the three streams of Arts, Commerce and Science. This deferment of exams will be applicable to all the courses except those of medical and paramedical exams. These exams will be held according to the previously announced timetable.

The report further stated that Gujarat University’s vice-chancellor Jagdish Bhavsar have mentioned that the exams are postponed and not cancelled. He further added that the Gujarat University exam will be conducted when the current Coronavirus pandemic situation improves. Gujarat University had earlier announced that the annual examinations of final year undergraduate students and second and fourth-year postgraduate students in two phases from July 2 2020, and July 13, 2020. However, after this decision to further postpone the exams, it remains to be seen when will these exams be conducted.

According to a report, after this decision of postponement in Gujarat University’s exams, several political organisations of students have reacted and have started protests too. One of the students union have been protesting against this decision by Gujarat University and have demanded that the exams should be cancelled. According to the directive of the state government that was issued in May, all the undergraduate students except the final year students will be graded according to their previous semester and internal exam marks.

The report further added that Gujarat University has decided to conduct the exams for only 50 marks instead of the usual 100 marks. These 50 marks examinations will be for final semester undergraduate students and second and fourth-year postgraduate students. Gujarat University admission will be done after the announcement of results. Students are advised to regularly check the official website of Gujarat University to know all the latest updates and Gujarat University news.