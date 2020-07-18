BSEH 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 12 Results To Be Announced On July 21

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced that the class 12 board examination results will be declared on July 21 on its official website. The BSEH officials on July 17 informed that once the results have been declared, the students, who have appeared in the BSEH intermediate examinations, can check their result online at bseh.org.in.

While speaking to a media outlet, the Board secret Rajiv Prasad said that the officials have completed all preparations to announce the BSEH class 12 results on July 21. He further reportedly added that the results will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams.

During the current lockdown and coronavirus pandemic situation in India, parents and students of BSEH board were confused about the exams and BSEH result 2020 of class 12. The major confusion regarding the exam and results was about the pending board exam for secondary students. As the lockdown was imposed in India in March, the BSEH board had conducted the exam for several subjects, however, the pending exams had to be cancelled in a bid to keep the students safe.

The board is still expected to make the announcement regarding this pending exam at least 10 days prior to commencement. All the students are advised to regularly check the official website of BSEH org to know all the latest updates and news regarding the exams and results.

How to check BSEH class 12 results:

Go to the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on the ‘Exam Result’ section on the website.

A portal for BSEH result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Select ‘12th exam results’ from the list

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

The BSEH result 2020 for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

(Image: PTI)

