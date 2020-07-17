JAC 12th Result 2020: JAC Board Class 12th Result Out Now On 'jac.jharkhand.gov.in'

The Jharkhand Academic Council or the JAC has declared the results of Class 12 on July 17. The results were announced for all the classes across streams like science, commerce and arts. The results are now available on the official website of the council. The results were rolled out by the state HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto with the presence of the chairman of JAC Arvind Prasad Singh at 1 pm earlier today.

JAC 12th result 2020 overview

The JAC class 12th results were awaited by over 2.34 lakhs. The examinations for the stream of arts, science and commerce were held in the month of February. The evaluation and assessment procedure was still underway when the countrywide lockdown was declared due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the lifting of the partial lockdown, the assessment was completed again. Originally JAC had planned to announce the results in May as per the regular academic calendar. However, it was pushed by over a month due to the COVID-19 crises. The JAC had scheduled the evaluation for March 20, 2020, however, it was later pushed to, May 28.

More details about JAC 12th result 2020

The examinations were conducted over a span of eighteen days between February 10 and February 28. Over 2,34,363 JAC class 12th students were registered for the examinations. The examinations were conducted in over 470 centres well equipped with CCTV surveillance. The cameras were installed to avoid any malpractices during the examinations. Both invigilators and CCTV presence increased the stringency of the exams.

The student's performance kept gradual scores this year as well. In 2019 over 3.15 students had appeared for the examinations and out of them, all 57% of them passed in the science stream. 70.44% passed in the commerce stream followed by 79.97% of the arts stream. In 2019 over 75.01% cleared the examinations out of the total number of students who appeared. It was reportedly the best record of JAC class 12th in almost five years.

Here is how you can check the JAC 12th result 2020 today-

Copy the link https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/ and paste on the search bar for JAC 12th result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the JAC result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘click here for JAC exam 2020 results’, click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number for JAC 12th result 2020 Click enter and it will lead to the JAC result 12th Check for the name and marks of JAC 12th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

