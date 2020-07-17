COHSEM 12th Result 2020: Archana Hijam Of Science Stream Tops With 97% Marks

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has announced Class 12th results on July 17, with 86% of students clearing the examinations. Archana Hijam from Science stream topped the exam with 97% marks, securing 485 out of 500. Khomdram Menaka Devi from Arts stream scored 464, clinching the second position, and Commerce student Justina Yendrembam stood at third place with 448 marks.

A total of 29,144 students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations but the COHSEM had to postpone the examination of two subjects, scheduled to be held on March 20 and March 23, due to coronavirus pandemic. However, It conducted the pending examinations of papers like Sociology, Engineering drawing, Elective Languages on July 6 and July 7 under strict safety protocols.

As many as 3,618 candidates had appeared in the rescheduled exam across 51 examination centres on July 6, while 547 candidates appeared in 24 centres on July 7. The exam was conducted under strict safety protocols and with special arrangements for students from outside the state and the evaluators completed the assessment within days after the exams.

How to check the results:

Visit cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in

Click on Higher Secondary Examination 2020 link

Enter your Roll number

Click on Submit button to get COHSEM Higher Secondary Examination 2020

Check for the name and marks of class 12th result

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use

The students have received their online provisional mark sheet, however, the hard copies will be available only after the schools reopen. Earlier for class 10th, 65.34% of students cleared the examinations. Reshmi Nandeibam from Pitambara English School was hailed as the topper with 579 marks. In 2019, the COHSEM witnessed 73.83% of pass percentage in the 12th examinations.

