IISc Admission 2020: Last Date To Apply For UG Courses Extended Till August 6

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will be accepting online applications for admission to its four year BSc program till August 6, 2020. According to an official notice, the students can submit their application for the undergraduate course till next week.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, IISc Bangalore had earlier extended the last date for the registration to July but now students can apply through the official site iisc.ac.in till August 6.

As per the official notice, the students applying for the undergraduate courses are required to have cleared the Class XII board exams or any equivalent exam in 2019. The candidates should also have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as main subjects in Class XII.

Application fee details

The IISc Bangalore notice further mentions that an application fee of Rs 500, for General, OBC and Kashmiri Migrants, is to be paid along with the application form. For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Person with Disabilities category candidates, the application fee is Rs 250. Students are required to make online payment using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

IISc Admission 2020 selection for UG courses will be based on the merit list of one of the national exams - KVPY-SA, KVPY-SB, KVPY-SX, KVPY-SA, SX. A document, containing step-by-step instructions for filling up the online application form is also available on the application tab of the IISc website.

(Image Credits: IISc Bengaluru Facebook)

