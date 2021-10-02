Haryana SI Recruitment 2021: Exam To Be Conducted Again At 3 Test Centres; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSCC, has released a notice to confirm the re-examination of the Haryana Sub Inspector (SI). HSSC SI Exam 2021 was conducted on September 26, 2021, at various exam centres across the state, but the latest notice has asked three specific centres to conduct the HSSC SI Re-Examination. All the details regarding the Haryana SI Recruitment 2021 are available on this website, and one can also visit the official website for more details - hssc.gov.in.
Because of the administrative and technical grounds, the examination department and election commission decided to re-examine. This year's recruitment drive will fill a total of 465 Sub-Inspector seats. According to the official notice, the re-exam would be conducted again in the following test centres.
The examination department will issue fresh admit cards for the candidates appearing in the examination, as the old admit cards will no longer be valid. This time, the exam is expected to be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm under strict COVID appropriate measures. According to the official notice, the marks of the previous examination will no longer be considered and the selection of the students will be solely based on the marks scored in the re-exam.