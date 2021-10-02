Haryana SI Recruitment 2021: Exam To Be Conducted Again At 3 Test Centres; Check Details

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSCC, has released a notice to confirm the re-examination of the Haryana Sub Inspector (SI). HSSC SI Exam 2021 was conducted on September 26, 2021, at various exam centres across the state, but the latest notice has asked three specific centres to conduct the HSSC SI Re-Examination. All the details regarding the Haryana SI Recruitment 2021 are available on this website, and one can also visit the official website for more details - hssc.gov.in.

Because of the administrative and technical grounds, the examination department and election commission decided to re-examine. This year's recruitment drive will fill a total of 465 Sub-Inspector seats. According to the official notice, the re-exam would be conducted again in the following test centres.

Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Vpo Jharsa, 0833, Gurugram, Centre No 78.

Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, Centre No 106

Saini Sr. Sec. School, Delhi Gate, Near Civil Hospital, Rewari, Centre No 333.

HSSC SI official notification: HSSC SI Exam 2021

The examination department will issue fresh admit cards for the candidates appearing in the examination, as the old admit cards will no longer be valid. This time, the exam is expected to be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm under strict COVID appropriate measures. According to the official notice, the marks of the previous examination will no longer be considered and the selection of the students will be solely based on the marks scored in the re-exam.

HSSC SI Exam 2021: HSSC SI Admit Card | Exam time

To download the HSSC SI Admit Card, candidates need to log in with their credentials, including application number and password, from October 9, 2021, onwards.

The re-examination will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Reporting time to the examination centre is 1 pm. (No entry after 2 pm).

Image: PTI