NEET-JEE Row: Stalin Writes To CMs Of Different States To Approach SC For Postponement

Amid the debate over NEET-JEE exams, DMK President MK Stalin has written a letter to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha to approach Supreme Court for postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While several states and student organisations have opposed the decision to hold exams amid Coronavirus pandemic, the Education Ministry confirmed that the date of examination is finalised and would not be deferred further. Stalin in his letter said that the decision had been taken to postpone the examination in June 2020 mainly because the conditions were not conducive and there was hope that normality will return in a few months.

The letter further emphasised on the severity of the crisis adding that the country has witnessed floods and landslides which cut off most of rural and hilly areas from the mainland.

"In the light of the severe difficulties, keeping the well-being and future of students in mind, I sincerely request you to join in solidarity with the states and approach the Supreme court on postponement of NEET and JEE exams for the greater good, as our united stand can help the voices of the students and parents across the country," the letter said.

In the letter to @CMO_Odisha @AndhraPradeshCM @TelanganaCMO @CMOKerala urged them to join in solidarity and approach the Supreme court on postponement of NEET and JEE exams. #PostponeNEET_JEEinCovid pic.twitter.com/cKoFC8ydfY — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 27, 2020

Stalin writes to Centre

Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin had urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stating that the Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test should be postponed until the spread of COVID-19 was brought under control. Besides COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the nation, many parts of the country were yet to recover from the recent floods that have ravaged people''s livelihoods, he said in a letter to Pokhriyal. He also said that students and parents are under enormous mental stress, adding that considering the current restrictions on public transportation, the allotted exam centres are not uniformly accessible to all aspirants.

Meanwhile, over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students. Like every year, this year too millions of students have passed their Class 12 exams and are now waiting at home to eagerly take the next step, the letter said.

While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. The NTA assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

(Image credits: PTI)