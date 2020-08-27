CPI(M) Opposes NEET/JEE Exam Schedule, Says 'outrageous' To Hold Them At This Time

The Communist Party of India (CPI-M) on Thursday issued an official statement over the NEET and JEE exam row in the country asking the Centre to hold the exams in abeyance given the Coronavirus situation in the country. "The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) is firmly opposing the move to unilaterally push the conduct of JEE-NEET examinations for admission to professional courses across the country," said CPI(M) in their official statement.

The CPI(M) also remarked that it was 'outrageous' to hold these examinations in the physical mode given the surge in infections calling out the Government for being 'insensitive.' "What is most outrageous is the insensitivity to hold these examinations in the physical mode across the country at a time when the pandemic is surging both in the number of infections, as well as, the mounting counts of deaths," it said.

"The concern about starting the academic session in these institutions for the sake of the future of the students and those courses is valid and understandable. However, the present situation is grossly premature for undertaking such a venture. It completely undermines the health concern for almost a million of some of the brightest of our youth," read the official statement.

Education Minister speaks on JEE & NEET

The Union Education Minister on Wednesday stated that the exam dates had been finalised after two deferments keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court and the current situation of the pandemic. The Education Minister revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for the exams had already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation.

While the Centre is facing criticism from the Opposition for conducting JEE Mains and NEET in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students.

While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. The NTA assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

