HPSOS 12th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Open School Result Declared, Check Details

The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HP SOS) on July 24 declared the result for the class 12 examinations. The students can check their results through the official website hpbose.org. This year’s pass percentage has been reported to be only 28.95 per cent, that is 4,184 students passed the examination out of 14,453.

Apart from declaring the results, the Himachal Pradesh Board informed that the students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation, re-checking and re-appear. The online application process will continue until August 7. The board further informed that students can apply for revaluation, re-checking or re-appear online through their school. The students will also have to submit Rs 500 for revaluation, Rs 400 for re-checking of each paper.

READ: Tamil Nadu To Telecast Lessons For Students On Television From August 1: Education Min

As per reports, in the Special Improvement exam, a total of 352 students have been qualified. The students who have been placed in the re-appear category are allowed to apply online after August 7, however, with a late fee of Rs 250 till August 13 and Rs 500 till August 19.

Steps to check class 12 HP SOS result

READ: CBSE Class 10 Results: Girls Accelerating Progress Towards Development, Says Pokhriyal

Candidates who appeared for the class 12 HP SOS exam can follow simple steps mentioned below to check their result online;

Visit the official website- hpbose.org.

Click on the ‘download result link’

Enter registration number or roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download the HP SOS class 12 scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

READ: CBSE 10 Revaluation Link For Marks Verification Deactivates Today; See Verification Steps

READ: Indian Agriculture Student Bags Rs 1.3 Crore Scholarship From Australian University