CBSE 10 Revaluation Link For Marks Verification Deactivates Today; See Verification Steps

CBSE has introduced a three-step online process for students who appeared for Class 12 and Class 10 to verify their marks, seek photocopies, or request re-evaluation. However, the dates for CBSE Class 10 marks verification is ending today. The last date for CBSE 10 revaluation is scheduled for August 6th to August 7th. See the steps to apply for CBSE class 10 marks verification.

CBSE Class 10 Marks verification rules

Application for Marks verification can be sent with Rs 500 per subject within July 23rd to July 24th .

Candidates applying for verification of marks would only be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book.

The results of the same would then be posted online on the CBSE official website.

If there is any change in the marks, then it would be intimated to the students through a letter.

Steps for CBSE class 10 marks verification

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Schedule for Verification of Marks apply online" link.

Enter the roll number, candidate's 5 digit school number, centre number, and click on proceed.

The page will show your subjects and radio buttons beside them. Click the subject for which you want to apply for marks verification.

Accept and move to the payment window.

Complete the payment of a processing fee of Rs. 500 per subject. You can choose as many subjects as you want.

Submit the form and save the application number for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 revaluation date

To obtain a photocopy of the answer sheet, students need to apply between August 1st and August 2nd. The fees for the same would be Rs 700 per subject. Only these candidates can apply for revaluation or challenge the marks allotted to a question.

To apply for revaluation, students need to apply from August 6th to August 7th. The fees for the same is rs 100 per question.

Note: All applications need to be submitted maximum by 5 pm on their last date of submission.

See the direct link of the official notification released for the improvement- http://cbseresults.nic.in/cbseresults_cms/Public/Home.aspx

CBSE 10 revaluation news

In the official notification, CBSE had said the candidates applying for verification of marks would only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book.

The notification stated that “Those who have applied and obtained a photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation”.

All revaluation requests would only be accepted via the official board's website at www.cbse.nic.in

The official notification also said that “no application after schedule and in offline mode will be accepted”.

