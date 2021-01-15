How To Check SSC CHSL Result 2019? Tier 1 Results Are Out Now!

The results for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam have been released today. The Staff Selection Commission has declared the results for the CHSL Tier 1 exam that was conducted on October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 and on March 17 and 19 in 2020. The answer key for the same was recently announced on November 6. The exam was conducted for 4893 vacancies. The posts to be filled includes Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants(PA/SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Court Clerk. Read on to know more information about "how to check SSC CHSL result 2019".

How to check SSC CHSL result 2019?

The result link for SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I (10+2) exam will be released by the SSC at the official website of SSC i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

It will lead to the homepage of the SSC CHSL 2019 result download.

You will have to click on the “CHSL 2019 result” link.

Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example- mother’s name, registration number, date of birth and password to login to the website.

A candidate can then download e-copy of the SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 result.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 cut off

According to career power website, here are the expected cut off for the Unreserved category.

LDC/JSA/PA/SA-- 139-144

DEO in C&AG-- 165-169

DEO (Other than C&AG) -- 181-184

Candidates who qualify the Tier I would be asked to appear for the Tier - II exam. Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL Tier-II Exam Date is expected to be conducted on February 14, 2021. The final result would then be calculated based on the cumulative score of the candidates on their Tier I and Tier II score. Therefore it is required that the candidates score well in both the exams to achieve a good score for the final result.

Staff Selection Commission, SSC had started the recruitment process for the SSC CHSL 2020 too. The interested and eligible candidates applied through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The SSC CHSL exam the last date was extended till December 19, 2020. The online fee payment of the same was however allowed till December 21, 2020. The Staff Selection Commission conducts the competitive examination for the recruitment of various posts like LDC, SA, DEO, etc.

