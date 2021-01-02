HSSC Recruitment 2021: Online Applications To Start For 7298 Police Constable Vacancies

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC recently released an official notification for the HSSC recruitment 2021. The HSSC notification 2021 that is released is for the posts of a police constable in the Haryana Police department. The HSSC Police constable recruitment 2021 was informed on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in. A total of 7298 vacancies are on offer in the Haryana Police Department. All the interested candidates are advised to go to the official website mentioned and see the HSSC Police recruitment details about eligibility. For all the people who are wondering about the HSSC recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

HSSC recruitment 2021

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC invited online applications for 7298 vacancies of a constable on its official website. The online application process for the same will be starting from January 11, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in HSSC Police constable recruitment till February 10, 2021. Out of the 7298 vacancies, 5500 posts are for male constable (General Duty), 1100 posts are for female constable (General Duty) and 698 posts are of female constable for HAP-DURGA-1. Here is a look at the important dates in HSSC recruitment 2021.

Also Read | HSSC Admit Card: Gram Sachiv Admit Cards Released On Hssc.gov.in

Also Read | HSSC Admit Card: Gram Sachiv Admit Card To Be Released Today On Hssc.gov.in

Important dates of HSSC Police recruitment

Date of publication of HSSC notification 2021 – December 30, 2020

Opening date for submission of online applications in HSSC recruitment 2021 – January 11, 2021

Closing date for submission of online application in HSSC Police recruitment 2021 – February 10, 2021

Closing date for deposit of fee in HSSC Police constable recruitment 2021 – February 13, 2021

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Result Date Announced On Ssc.nic.in, See Details Here

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam: See Details About The Exam Date, Admit Card, Venue And Phases

HSSC police constable recruitment 2021 details

The interested candidate must be between 18-25 years of age (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e on 01-12-2020). The pay scale of Level-3, Cell-I is ₹ 21700-69100. The candidates will have to undergo a written test and a physical efficiency test. The written test will be comprising of objective type, multiple-choice questions and will carry 80 marks.

The test paper shall include questions on General Studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc. Those candidates who have cleared their 12th exam or equivalent from any recognised board or university are eligible to apply in the HSSC 2021 recruitment. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of HSSC 2021 for all the related news and updates about HSSC police constable recruitment 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock