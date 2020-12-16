SSC CHSL 2020: Last Date To Apply In The Examination Extended, See Revised Schedule Here

Staff Selection Commission, SSC recently notified that the last date to apply in the SSC CHSL 2020 has been extended. The interested and eligible candidates who had not applied till now can go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in and apply for the SSC CHSL online. The SSC CHSL exam last date to apply has been extended till December 19, 2020. Candidates are advised to go to the official website and apply at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. For all the people who are still wondering about the SSC CHSL exam last date to apply, here is a look at the revised schedule of SSC CHSL 2020.

SSC CHSL exam last date to apply extended

SSC CHSL online application date was recently extended because of the difficulties faced by the candidates in filling their applications because of the heavy load on the servers. The last date to apply in the SSC CHSL 2020 was December 15, 2020, which has now been extended by four days till December 19, 2020, till 11.30 PM. The online fee payment of the same can be done till December 21, 2020.

The official notice by the Staff Selection Commission read as, “In view of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 in the filling of online application due to heavy load on servers, the Commission has decided to extend the closing date of submission of online application till 19.12.2020.” Here is a look at the important dates as mentioned in the official SSC notification about the exam.

SSC CHSL 2020 revised schedule

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 19, 2020, till 11:30 PM

Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 21, 2020, till 11:30 PM

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 23, 2020, till 11:30 PM

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 24, 2020

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the competitive examination for the recruitment of various posts like LDC, SA, DEO, etc. Candidates are advised to fill their application and pay the application fees on the website soon. They should also keep a tab on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SSC CHSL 2020.

