CBSE Class 12 Results Out: How To Download Mark Sheet Using DigiLocker And UMANG App?

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results on July 13, students can download their mark sheets via the DigiLocker or UMANG app launched by the government. The DigiLocker app/Website is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India program that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of the citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to ‘citizen’s digital document wallet’. The app can be downloaded from the App Store as well as Google Play.

Once the DigiLocker app is downloaded on the smartphone, the students can access their accounts with the help of the credentials which are sent to students via SMS on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. One can also head to the DigiLocker website to get access to the Class 12 result, mark sheet and certificates.

How to download 12th mark sheet via DogiLocker

Download the app from Google Play Store or the App Store

Once it is downloaded, insert the registered mobile number, which is same as the one provided to CBSE prior to sitting for the examination.

After receiving a One Time Password (OTP), type that to log in to the account.

After that, you will be asked for a security pin. This is the last six digits of your CBSE roll number.

Once the security pin is inserted, you will get the access to your account and can see/download the online mark sheet on the dashboard.

Apart from DigiLocker, students can access/download their mark sheet from UMANG Mobile Platform, which is available for iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is also e-governance which serves as a portal for providing information about government schemes integrating several services like Aadhaar and DigiLocker.

How to download Mark sheet from UMANG app;

Create an account by registering with your mobile number and logging in

Click on Class 10, Class 12 Marksheet Tab

Fill in credentials, such as Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth.

You will then be able to view or download your mark sheet from there.

