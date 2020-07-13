CBSE Class 12 Results Out: How To Download Mark Sheet Using DigiLocker And UMANG App?

Quick links:
As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results on July 13, students can download their mark sheets via the DigiLocker or UMANG app launched by the government. The DigiLocker app/Website is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India program that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of the citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to ‘citizen’s digital document wallet’. The app can be downloaded from the App Store as well as Google Play.
Once the DigiLocker app is downloaded on the smartphone, the students can access their accounts with the help of the credentials which are sent to students via SMS on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. One can also head to the DigiLocker website to get access to the Class 12 result, mark sheet and certificates.
Apart from DigiLocker, students can access/download their mark sheet from UMANG Mobile Platform, which is available for iOS and Windows-based Smart Phones. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is also e-governance which serves as a portal for providing information about government schemes integrating several services like Aadhaar and DigiLocker.
