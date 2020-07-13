CBSE Pass Percentage 2020: CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentage Up By 5.38% In 2020; Know More

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE result 2020 on July 13. The passing percentage for the students was 88.78 per cent for the 12th students. The results were announced on the official website of the board. The link for the same is http://cbseresults.nic.in/. Here is everything to know about CBSE pass percentage 2020-

CBSE pass percentage 2020 overview

The passing percentage for the students of the board saw a slight increase as compared to the 2019 CBSE exams. In 2019 83.4 per cent of CBSE students had passed out of the total appeared. The passing percentage saw an increase of 5 per cent as compared to 2019. This can be checked on the link cbseresults.nic.in.

The results for arts, commerce as well as science was announced on the same day. As per the official statements by the CBSE board, Trivandrum witnessed the maximum passing percentage in the country. Out of all the students, over 97 per cent passed. Bengaluru came in the second place while Chennai was third. The three States recorded 97.67 per cent, 97.05 per cent, and 96.17 per cent CBSE pass percentage 2020 respectively.

The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent whereas the overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent, compared to last year.

CBSE result 2020 faced delay due to coronavirus

The coronavirus situation not only affected the country’s basic life but pushed and hampered the education calendar in several states by a massive notch. The board made the call of cancelling the examinations for 10th and 12th. The assessment followed the average formula for the students. In 2019, and during the previous years, the results were announced during the latter half of May.

How to check CBSE pass percentage 2020?

Copy the link http://cbseresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar.

Click enter, you will be redirected to the homepage.

You will see CBSE result 2020, click on it. There will be an option to select between the two 10th and 12th.

Enter the roll number or the Unique ID followed by the Index No and lastly the CAPTCHA.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

