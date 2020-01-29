MAT 2020: Know How You Can Download Your Admit Card! Out Today At 09:00 Am!

AIMA has declared the extended date for the release of MAT 2020 admit card for CBT mode. The admit card that was supposed to be out yesterday on January 28 will now be available on the AIMA website at 09:00 hours today. Check out the details on how to download the admit card for MAT 2020.

ALSO READ| How To Download INET Admit Card For The Indian Navy INET Exam

CBT MAT 2020 admit card

Candidates who have registered for the MAT exam till January 26 will be able to download their admit cards today. Those who registered for the MAT 2020 exam after January 26 will be able to download their admit cards later, the date is yet to be announced by AIMA. The CBT mode of MAT 2020 will be conducted on February 2 throughout India whereas the PBT mode of MAT 2020 exam is scheduled for February 16. You can download the admit card for CBT mode today via this link.

ALSO READ| No Exam At AMU Engineering College For 2nd Day As Protesters Block Entry

How to download MAT admit card

Download the MAT admit card from the official website that is https://mat.aima.in/feb20/admitcard-login. Fill in the email id, password, and date of birth and click on submit. Download the admit card as it will serve as your admission ticket for the CBT mode of MAT 2020 which will be conducted on February 2.

Be sure to crosscheck your name, roll number, form number, test date, test time and venue address. Report any errors in the admit card to AIMA for the necessary changes to be made. This admit card will only serve as your entry pass to sit for the CBT mode of the MAT exam. For PBT mode, a separate admit card will be issued later on February 11.

AIMA will not send hard copies of the admit card to any candidate. Each candidate must download their admit card from their official website. You need to bring a printout of your admit card along with an ID proof that has your photograph to appear for the test. You must ensure that your details on your ID proof and MAT admit card are the same or else it might lead to your expulsion from the test. Candidates can check their MAT 2020 score after 21 days of the test.

MAT 2020

MAT 2020 is the entrance exam conducted by AIMA for screening students for admission to various B-schools in the country. Candidates can send their scores to over 600 B-schools. The MAT score is accepted by top MBA colleges in India, therefore, holding a good score in this exam is necessary for those aiming to study MBA.

ALSO READ| UPESMET 2020: Important Dates, Exam Time, And Eligibility Criteria

ALSO READ| CMAT 2020 Exam Time, Date, Venue Revealed; Check It Out Here