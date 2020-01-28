How To Download INET Admit Card For The Indian Navy INET Exam

Indian Navy INET has released the Admit Card for the Indian Navy INET Exam on January 28, 2020. Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 for various Posts will be available in online mode only. Candidates who are successfully applied for the Indian Navy INET Exam 2019 can download their Admit Card from the direct official link. The Indian Navy INET Result 2020 for the various post is yet to be announced within 2 or 3 weeks from the date of commencement of the Exam. The important dates regarding the Indian Navy INET Admit Cards 2020 for this year are given below.
Significant dates to remember
|
Organization Name
|
Indian Navy INET (Indian Navy INET)
|
Online Application Started on
|
29.11.2019
|
Online Application Closed on
|
19.12.2019
|
Exam date
|
February 2020
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
28.01.2020
|
Official Link for Admit Card
|
Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test, Exam
|
Job Location
|
Across India
|
Official Site
|
How to retrieve the forgotten password?
If the candidate forgets their Password, then they have to click on ‘Forgot Password’ link on the login page and enter the following information to get Password on their registered email ID:
What are the documents required along with INET Admit Card?
Candidates without Indian Navy INET Admit Card and valid ID Proof will not be allowed to enter the Indian Navy INET Exam. Candidates should carry the following documents to the Indian Navy INET Exam.
During Exam, Candidates will have to hand-over their ID proof to the invigilator.
