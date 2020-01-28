How To Download INET Admit Card For The Indian Navy INET Exam

Indian Navy INET has released the Admit Card for the Indian Navy INET Exam on January 28, 2020. Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 for various Posts will be available in online mode only. Candidates who are successfully applied for the Indian Navy INET Exam 2019 can download their Admit Card from the direct official link. The Indian Navy INET Result 2020 for the various post is yet to be announced within 2 or 3 weeks from the date of commencement of the Exam. The important dates regarding the Indian Navy INET Admit Cards 2020 for this year are given below.

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

How to Download INET Admit card?

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website of the Indian Navy INET joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on that Careers tab

Step 3: Search for the link related to download the Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 and click on that link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials of the candidate like mobile number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the login button

Step 6: Now download the Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020

Significant dates to remember

Organization Name Indian Navy INET (Indian Navy INET) Online Application Started on 29.11.2019 Online Application Closed on 19.12.2019 Exam date February 2020 Admit Card Release Date 28.01.2020 Official Link for Admit Card Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 Selection Process Written Test, Exam Job Location Across India Official Site joinindiannavy.gov.in

How to retrieve the forgotten password?

If the candidate forgets their Password, then they have to click on ‘Forgot Password’ link on the login page and enter the following information to get Password on their registered email ID:

User ID/Registration Number

7 characters shown in a box

What are the documents required along with INET Admit Card?

Candidates without Indian Navy INET Admit Card and valid ID Proof will not be allowed to enter the Indian Navy INET Exam. Candidates should carry the following documents to the Indian Navy INET Exam.

PAN Card

College ID

Aadhar Card

Voter ID

Employee ID

Driving License

Photograph

Passport

Any id assigned by the state or central govt

Any ID proof issued by a Gazetted Officer

During Exam, Candidates will have to hand-over their ID proof to the invigilator.

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role