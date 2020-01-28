The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

How To Download INET Admit Card For The Indian Navy INET Exam

Education

Find all the details here and know how to download the Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020. Read to know more about the important details related to the exam.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
how to download inet admit card

Indian Navy INET has released the Admit Card for the Indian Navy INET Exam on January 28, 2020. Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 for various Posts will be available in online mode only. Candidates who are successfully applied for the Indian Navy INET Exam 2019 can download their Admit Card from the direct official link. The Indian Navy INET Result 2020 for the various post is yet to be announced within 2 or 3 weeks from the date of commencement of the Exam. The important dates regarding the Indian Navy INET Admit Cards 2020 for this year are given below. 

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

How to Download INET Admit card?

  • Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website of the Indian Navy INET joinindiannavy.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on that Careers tab
  • Step 3: Search for the link related to download the Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 and click on that link
  • Step 4: Enter the login credentials of the candidate like mobile number and date of birth
  • Step 5: Click on the login button
  • Step 6: Now download the Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020

Significant dates to remember

 

Organization Name

 

 

Indian Navy INET (Indian Navy INET)

 

 

Online Application Started on

 

 

29.11.2019

 

 

Online Application Closed on

 

 

19.12.2019

 

 

Exam date

 

 

February 2020

 

 

Admit Card Release Date

 

 

28.01.2020

 

 

Official Link for Admit Card

 

 

Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020

 

 

Selection Process

 

 

Written Test, Exam

 

 

Job Location

 

 

Across India

 

 

Official Site

 

 

joinindiannavy.gov.in

 

How to retrieve the forgotten password?

If the candidate forgets their Password, then they have to click on ‘Forgot Password’ link on the login page and enter the following information to get Password on their registered email ID:

  • User ID/Registration Number
  • 7 characters shown in a box

What are the documents required along with INET Admit Card?

Candidates without Indian Navy INET Admit Card and valid ID Proof will not be allowed to enter the Indian Navy INET Exam. Candidates should carry the following documents to the Indian Navy INET Exam.

  • PAN Card
  • College ID
  • Aadhar Card
  • Voter ID
  • Employee ID
  • Driving License
  • Photograph
  • Passport
  • Any id assigned by the state or central govt
  • Any ID proof issued by a Gazetted Officer

During Exam, Candidates will have to hand-over their ID proof to the invigilator.

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA