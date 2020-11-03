HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Results Announced On Hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), finally announced the HPBOSE Class 10 supplementary results on Monday. The result was for the improvement and compartment examination conducted by the Education Board. All the candidates who have taken the HPBOSE Class 10 improvement and compartment exam can now visit the official website, hpbose.org and check the results.

Read | NEET 2020: Andhra Pradesh releases UG rank lists; here’s direct link

HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Results

A report on the Education board’s official website has revealed that the overall pass percentage in HPBOSE result 2020 is 49.75 per cent. The original results for Class 10 exams were released on June 9. The overall pass percentage than was 68.11 per cent.

Read | NEET 2020: Telangana opens online applications for admission in UG Medical, Dental courses

How to check the HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2020?

Visit the official website of the education board, hpbose.org

On the homepage, the candidate will be able to find HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Results tab.

Once the candidate clicks on the tab, they will be presented with an option to key in their credentials and login.

Once the candidate clicks on Submit, they will be able to load the HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary results 2020.

It is advisable to keep a copy of the result saved on one’s device and also take a print out for future reference.

Read | UP govt will bear all expenses of NEET topper Akansha Singh's graduation studies: CM Adityanath

The students who wished to improve their marks or be placed in the compartment category were allowed to take the improvement test, or additional exams and compartment exams in September. According to the report on HPBOSE official website, around 6,136 students applied for the improvement exams. However, only 3,042 students cleared it, 2,859 students have again been placed in the compartment category. In total around one lakh students had written the HPBOSE 10th Class examination. The board had held the Class 10 exams between February 22 and March 19, 2020.

Read | NEET counselling 2020: Registration for NEET counselling postponed, see new date here

What will the HPBOSE Supplementary Result be required for?

The HPBOSE Supplementary Result will be required at the time of college admissions for students. The students will have to present the final mark sheet or supplementary result 2020 at the time of document verifications for class 11th admissions or any diploma certification. Students must have gained a minimum of 33% marks in all subjects to successfully clear the class 10 exam.