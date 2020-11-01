NEET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Releases UG Rank Lists; Here’s Direct Link

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences on October 31 released the list of candidates from Andhra Pradesh who had secured 113 and more marks in the NEET UG 2020 exam. The list is available online at http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in/.

NEET 2020 Results Out

The official notice reads, “This is not a merit list. The Provisional Merit position will be displayed after submission of online applications in response to the University Notification and Final Merit List will be displayed after verification of certificates”. As per the notice, the cutoff marks for general category is 147, for General PH category it is 129 marks and for BC, SC & ST (including PH) categories it is 113 marks.

Students have also been advised to keep checking the official website regularly. The website will include all the notifications pertaining to the submission of online applications and web counselling. As per the list, a total of 4 people have scored 710.

In a separate development, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit approved to the unanimously passed bill seeking 7.5% reservation in medical colleges for government school students who qualify in NEET. The approval came a day after the AIADMK government issued an executive order that bypassed the Governor to implement the bill's provisions as the admission process is set to begin soon. The executive order was seen as a clash between the AIADMK and the Governor - appointed by Central BJP government.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)