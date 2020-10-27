NEET Counselling 2020: Registration For NEET Counselling Postponed, See New Date Here

NEET counselling 2020 for the academic year 2020-2021 has been postponed. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC recently notified all the candidates on their official website. The NEET counselling 2020 was originally scheduled to be conducted from today on October 27, 2020. NEET counselling 2020 has been now delayed by one day and will start from tomorrow on October 28, 2020. The NEET counselling registration process for medical, dental counselling based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been postponed. For all the people who are wondering about the NEET counselling registration postponed, here is everything you need to know about it.

NEET counselling registration postponed

According to official notification on the website of Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, the NEET counselling date has been postponed to tomorrow October 28, 2020. The official notification read as “It is for the information to all candidates that the NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed till tomorrow i.e 28th October 2020 due to some technical reasons. The updated schedule will be displayed shortly on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). All candidates are advised to stay in touch with the MCC website for the latest updates.” Those candidates who are willing to apply for the medical and dental courses in India are now advised to visit the official website mcc.nic.in for the UG NEET counselling 2020 process.

NEET counselling 2020

Seats to medical and dental seats will be granted after the NEET counselling 2020. This year, the admission to JIPMER and AIIMS will also be given based on NEET counselling. MCC conducts the central counselling for MBBS and BDS seats in a total of 15% of seats across India. State-wise counselling sessions are held for the remaining seats. After the NEET counselling registration starts, those candidates who have qualified in the NEET 2020 will be able to apply in the first round of NEET counselling 2020 online at mcc.nic.in.

The candidate after the NEET counselling registration can download the registration slip. After the registration is done, one should pay the application fee. For all the latest updates and news, related to the NEET counselling 2020, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the MCC at www.mcc.nic.in.

Image Credits: Shutterstock