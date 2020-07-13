HRD To Meet State Education Secretaries To Resolve Differences Over Final Year Exams

Amid staunch opposition over the University Grant Commission's (UGC) revised guidelines for final year exams, the HRD Ministry is set to meet state education secretaries to resolve the differences. The UGC has refused to accept the unilateral decision by the state governments to scrap final year exams over the COVID-19 crisis. Several Chief Ministers including Arvind Kejriwal, Capt Amarinder Singh and Mamata Banerjee have expressed concern over conducting exams in the present environment and urged the Ministry to roll back its order.

As the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted holding exams on July 6, the UGC issued revised guidelines mandating final year exams to be held by September. MHA wrote to the Union Higher Education Secretary, highlighting that the final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines and as per the SOP approved by the Health Ministry. Here are the UGC's revised guidelines:

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

Opposition against revised guidelines

After the announcement, parents, students, and various state governments raised their objection over the safety and security of the students during exams given to the fact that COVID-19 cases continue to mount in the country. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also slammed the UGC for planning to conduct final term examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling the move “unfair”. Gandhi demanded the cancellation of exams and suggested that students should be promoted on the basis of past performance.

UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain later said that the authorities are aware of the situation in the country and hence have ordered examination for only the terminal year. He stated that if in any case, students could not appear in the exam, then Universities will conduct special examinations for those students.

Several states cancel University exams

Prior to UGC's guidelines, several state universities had cancelled all undergraduate and postgraduate exams for all the universities, colleges, technical institutes in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. This included Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra as well. On the other hand, Gujarat, UP, Delhi have favoured postponing exams and individual varsities are deciding on new dates. Most states have expressed their inability to conduct exams safely due to COVID-19 crisis.

