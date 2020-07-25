Hyderabad's Osmania University To Hold Final Semester Examinations Between Aug-Sept

Following the UGC's guidelines, the Osmania University in Hyderabad has decided to hold final semester exams and the backlog clearing and improvement examinations in August and September. The university has directed the students of various undergraduate and postgraduate course to submit examination fees by mid-August. The decision comes amid the looming COVID threat in Telangana as the total tally f cases in the state has reached

Notifying the students, Osmania University, stated that regular, backlog and improvement examinations will be held for Bachelor of Legislative Law (LL.B) courses including LL.B (3 year), LL.B HONOURS (3 year), BA.LL.B (5 year), BB.A LL.B (5 year), and B.COM LL.B (5 year) and Master of Law (LLM). The university has asked students of these disciplines to submit their examination fees by August 12 or by August 19 with late fees.

Regular, backlog and improvement examinations will also be held for Master of Applied Management (MAM) and 5-year Integrated BBA/MBA courses. Students of these disciplines are to submit examination fees by August 6 or by August 14 with late fees.

UGC issues revised guidelines

Earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that final year exams which were to be evaluated by July, will be conducted in September after the MHA permitted universities to conduct examinations during Unlock period. MHA wrote to the Union Higher Education Secretary, highlighting that the final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines and as per the SOP approved by the Health Ministry. This move comes after several state universities have cancelled exams.

Several states cancel University exams

Prior to UGC's guidelines, several state universities had cancelled all undergraduate and postgraduate exams for all the universities, colleges, technical institutes in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. This included Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra as well. On the other hand, Gujarat, UP, Delhi have favoured postponing exams and individual varsities are deciding on new dates. Most states have expressed their inability to conduct exams safely due to COVID-19 crisis. However, after UGC's deference the state administrations have criticised the decision to hold exams amid COVID. Maharashtra's Yuva Sena has also filed a petition against the guidelines in the Supreme Court.

