Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi, Urges Review Of UGC Order For Final Exams In Sept

Expressing concern over conducting final year exams in September as directed by University Grants Commission (UGC), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi on Saturday requesting the matter be re-examined immediately in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the prevailing situation, such revised guidelines issued by UGC, will only adversely affect the interest of students of West Bengal and all over the country... I would, therefore, kindly request you to get the matter re-examined immediately and restore the earlier advisory of the UGC," Mamata Banerjee said in the letter, referring to an April 29 UGC release where it had said that guidelines to conduct terminal examinations are advisory in nature and varsities may chalk out their own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest UGC guidelines issued last week requires universities to complete the examinations by the end of September 2020 in offline or online mode.

Leaders demand cancellation of exams

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the UGC for planning to conduct final term examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling the move “unfair”. Gandhi demanded the cancellation of exams and suggested that students should be promoted on the basis of past performance.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he will write to the Centre to seek their cancellation maintaining that it is not conducive to hold university and college exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi too agreed with the CM's view that the situation does not allow safe conduct of exams.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to PM Modi urging him to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of Delhi University and other central govt universities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CM said that "extraordinary decisions" need to be taken in the times "extraordinary crisis" like the pandemic and contended that governments are responsible to avert challenges facing people.

UGC eyes September

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) permitted universities to conduct examinations during the 'Unlock 2' period, the UGC on July 7 issued revised guidelines for exams and academic calendar. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal confirmed that final year examinations will now be conducted in September.

After the announcement, parents, students, and various state governments raised their objection over the safety and security of the students during exams given to the fact that COVID-19 cases continue to mount in the country.

UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain later said that the authorities are aware of the situation in the country and hence have ordered examination for only the terminal year. He stated that if in any case, students could not appear in the exam, then Universities will conduct special examinations for those students.

