IAF Airmen Group X And Y Admit Card 2020 Is Out Now! See Steps To Download Admit Card

The Indian Air Force IAF has recently released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for Airmen Group X and Group Y candidates. The admit cards can now be downloaded from the official website. The admit cards are for the recruitment exam that is scheduled from November 4th to 8th. The statement on the official website saysL "IAF Admit Card of candidates with examination date on 04th November 2020 are available for download through candidate's login on this web portal and it will also be sent on the registered email IDs of those candidates." Read on to know more about the steps to download IAF Airmen admit card 2020. The air force group x admit card and air force group y admit card both can be downloaded from the official website now.

How to download IAF Airmen Group X and Y admit card 2020?

Visit the official website at airmenselection.cdac.in

Go to the login section.

Add your credentials and login to the website.

Only when the candidates have logged in, they would be able to see the admit cards on the screen and download the same.

The IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take the print out for the upcoming exam from November 4th to 8th.

Direct link - Click here.

The Indian Air Force had earlier scheduled the exams for posts in Gujarat, UT of Daman & Diu and UT of Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Karnataka and Odisha from September 23rd to October 4th. Unmarried male candidates had applied for the Group X trade and Group Y trade posts under the Indian Air Force. The exam for which would be conducted from November 4th. The current recruitment exam is only for those candidates who had filled their application form under the Airmen advertisement called STAR 01/2020. The exam is for Group X trades except for the education instructor trade candidates and Group ‘Y’ Trades except for auto Mobile Technician, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) and Musician Trades. The candidates clearing the exam would be considered for intake in February next year while the course would likely commece from July 2021.

