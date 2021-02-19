IB ACIO 2021 Cutoff Expected Between 70-75; GS Questions Were Tricky, Check Exam Analysis

IB ACIO 2021: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has conducted the IB ACIO recruitment exam on February 18 and 19. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 2000 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe in Intelligence Bureau (IB). Check exam analysis and expected cutoff for the IB ACIO exam here.

The IB ACIO tier 1 exam comprised of five sections namely- general awareness, quantitative aptitude, numerical/analytical/logical ability & reasoning, English language, and general studies. Tier-1 exam carried a total of 100 marks. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the Tier 2 examination that will comprise a descriptive type of paper that will be held for 50 marks.

IB ACIO Exam 2021: Cutoff expected between 70-75

"There were a total of 100 questions carrying 100 marks. Out of the 100 questions, there were 20 questions each from current affairs, General Studies, Mathematics, English, and Reasoning. The difficulty level of questions was moderate. However, the questions from current affairs were a bit tricky. These were applied-based questions. The cutoff for the general category is expected to range between 70 and 75," said Dr. M Rahman, founder of Adamya Aditi Gurukul, a well-known coaching center in Patna for preparations of all major competitive examinations for various government jobs.

MHA will release the answer key for IB ACIO in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- mha.gov.in for regular updates. After the release of the answer key, candidates will be able to raise objections against any key. After considering the valid challenges, MHA will release the revised and final answer key with IB ACIO 2021 results. Candidates who clear the tier-1 exams will appear for the tier-2 exam (Descriptive paper). The final selection will be based on their performance in the third round- interview. Candidates who will be hired will be on the pay scale of level 7 - Rs44,990-1,42,400.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)