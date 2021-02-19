WBJEE 2021: Application Form Releasing On Feb 23, Exam On July 11; Check Eligibility Here

West Bengal Joint-Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the information bulletin for WBJEE 2021. According to the official website, the online application process for WBJEE 2021 will begin on February 23, 2021. Aspirants can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2021 will be an offline OMR- based examination. Candidates will have to appear for two papers. Paper 1 is mathematics and paper 2 is physics and chemistry. According to the information bulletin, the paper 1 mathematics paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 physics and chemistry paper will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2021: Eligibility

For admission to engineering courses: Candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They should also have obtained at least 45% marks (40% for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They must have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30% marks.

For admission to pharmacy courses: Candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. 45% marks should be obtained in the three subjects. Candidates must also pass the English paper with a minimum of 30% marks.

Age Limit: The lower age limit is 17 years. There is no upper age limit for WBJEE. However, for admission to Marine Engineering course, the upper age limit is 25 years.

Candidates appearing in both, Paper 1 and 2 and who are awarded General Merit Rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy courses in all institutes. Candidates appearing in paper 2 only and who are awarded Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy courses, except in Jadavpur University. There will be 75 multiple choice questions of Mathematics, 40 of Physics, and 40 of Chemistry. Total marks for Mathematics questions will be 100 and 50 each for Physics and Chemistry.

