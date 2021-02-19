TNUSRB PC Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link For Final Answer Key, Selection List Here

TNUSRB PC Result 2021:Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Friday declared the result of the written exam conducted for the recruitment of police constable. TNUSRB has uploaded the final answer key and list of selected candidates who have qualified for the physical efficiency/ standard test (PET/PST). Candidates can download the final answer key and check their names in the selection list online at tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB had conducted the Police Constable (PC) written exam on December 13 for the recruitment of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder, and Firemen. Candidates can check their results by following the step-by-step guide given here or alternatively, click on the direct link given here.

TNUSRB PC Result 2020

TNUSRB PC Final Answer Key

How to check TNUSRB PC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnusrbonline.org

Step 2:On the homepage, go to the Police Constable recruitment tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'LIST OF CANDIDATES ELIGIBLE FOR CV-PMT-ET-PET' give under 'COMMON RECRUITMENT 2020 (GR.II POLICE CONSTABLES, GR.II JAIL WARDERS, FIREMEN)' to access the merit list

to access the merit list Step 4: A PDF file will open

Step 5: Look for your roll number in the list

Or, Click on the final answer key link on the homepage to download it

Also Read| WBJEE 2021: Application Form Releasing On Feb 23, Exam On July 11; Check Eligibility Here

Also Read| SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Expected To Be Released On Saturday, February 20

TNSURB has also released the category-wise cutoff on the official website. The cutoff for general category male candidates is 54. The cutoff for general category female candidates is 46. Check details here.

Category Male cutoff Female cutoff GT 54 46 BC 54 46 BCM 47 28 MBC/DNC 54 46 SC 54 46 SCA 53 46 ST 53 44 Destitute Widow NA 28 Ex-servicemen 28 28 Sports 28 28

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 10,908 vacancies, out of which, 3,784 vacancies are for Police Constable (Armed Forces), 6,574 for Police Constable (Special Force), 458 for Fireman, and 119 vacancies for Jail Warden.

Also Read| CTET Answer Key 2021 Released, Get Direct Link & Steps To Raise Objections Here

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)