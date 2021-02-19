TNUSRB PC Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link For Final Answer Key, Selection List Here

Quick links:
TNUSRB PC Result 2021:Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Friday declared the result of the written exam conducted for the recruitment of police constable. TNUSRB has uploaded the final answer key and list of selected candidates who have qualified for the physical efficiency/ standard test (PET/PST). Candidates can download the final answer key and check their names in the selection list online at tnusrbonline.org.
TNUSRB had conducted the Police Constable (PC) written exam on December 13 for the recruitment of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder, and Firemen. Candidates can check their results by following the step-by-step guide given here or alternatively, click on the direct link given here.
TNUSRB PC Result 2020
TNUSRB PC Final Answer Key
TNSURB has also released the category-wise cutoff on the official website. The cutoff for general category male candidates is 54. The cutoff for general category female candidates is 46. Check details here.
|Category
|Male cutoff
|Female cutoff
|
GT
|54
|
46
|
BC
|54
|
46
|
BCM
|47
|
28
|
MBC/DNC
|54
|
46
|
SC
|54
|
46
|
SCA
|53
|
46
|
ST
|53
|
44
|
Destitute Widow
|NA
|28
|
Ex-servicemen
|28
|28
|
Sports
|28
|28
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 10,908 vacancies, out of which, 3,784 vacancies are for Police Constable (Armed Forces), 6,574 for Police Constable (Special Force), 458 for Fireman, and 119 vacancies for Jail Warden.
(Image Credit: PTI Photo)