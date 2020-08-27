IBPS Clerk 2020: IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2020 Likely To Be Held In December

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to conduct the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 in December this year, according to a report by NDTV, . This preliminary IBPS Clerk exam is done for the selection of clerks in nationalised banks. For all the people who are curious about the IBPS clerk 2020 and IBPS clerk exam date, here is everything you need to know about it.

IBPS clerk exam date

The IBPS clerk 2020 exam is usually held in the month of December every year. The official recruitment notification for IBPS clerk 2020 is also released in the month of September. Therefore, the official announcement regarding IBPS clerk 2020 exam can be expected next month with IBPS clerk 2020 exam in December. Last year the IBPS clerk exam date was December 7, 8, 14 and 21. The official notification of IBPS clerk exam date was released on September 17, 2019.

IBPS clerk 2020

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the common written exam every year for the post of clerical cadre in multiple banks all over the country. The official IBPS clerk recruitment is done on the basis of state and union territory. Candidates while applying for the post of clerk in banks have to apply for the vacancies of any one of the union states or union territories. Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a Central government-recognised university are eligible for the exam. Proficiency of a candidate in the official language of the state or union territory is preferred.

Selection of IBPS clerk 2020 is done through a preliminary examination followed by the main examination. No interview is held for the position. This year, the IBPS will be conducting the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 for the position of officers and office assistants in regional rural banks on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26, 2020. The preliminary exam for IBPS PO will be held on October 3, 10 and 11.

For the IBPS clerk exam, the application forms will be released soon. The candidates will be given a deadline to fill and submit these forms. IBPS clerk 2020 admit cards will also be released weeks before the IBPS clerk exam date. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to know about all the latest updates and news related to IBPS exam 2020.