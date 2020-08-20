IBPS Admit Card: Recruitment Agency Releases Call Letter For Various Posts

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam for various posts and will be available to download from August 10 to September 4. Candidates who have applied for examinations conducted by IBPS for various posts can download their call letter from the official website ibps.in.

Registration number and password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto-generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by the candidate.

Steps to download admit card:

Visit the website ibps.in

Follow the marquee link ‘Click here to Download call letter of selection process for recruitment of various posts in IBPS’.

Enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy),

Enter the captcha and click on Login to download the call letter

The recruitment body had notified 29 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff and the online application process started on June 10 and ended on June 30. Various posts for recruitment include Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research, and others.

Five vacancies are each for Research Associate, and Faculty Research Associate, four for Assistant Professor, three vacancies each for Hindi Office, and Programming Assistant, two each for Professor, Associate Professor, and Analyst Programmer - Windows, and one each for IT Administrator, Analyst Programmer - Linux, and Research Associate - Technical.

Reform in recruitment process

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet approved setting up of 'National Recruitment Agency' on August 19 to conduct the Common Eligibility Test. NRA, a multi-agency body, will include the first-level test by IBPS, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

"NRA will have representatives of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB and IBPS. It is envisioned that the NRA would be a specialist body bringing the state-of-the-art technology and best practices to the field of Central Government recruitment," the release said.

(Image credit- PTI)