IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria: See Details About IBPS Clerk Recruitment Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to conduct the IBPS clerk preliminary and main exam in December 2020 and January 2021 this year. This online examination will be for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Organisations. All the interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -X). A lot of candidates are still wondering about the IBPS eligibility criteria of IBPS clerk 2020. To all the people who are curious about IBPS clerk eligibility criteria, here is everything you need to know about it according to the official IBPS clerk notification.

IBPS clerk eligibility criteria

The candidates who wish to apply in the CRP Clerks-X will have to fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by IBPS. The IBPS clerk eligibility criteria mentioned here and the official website is the basic criteria for applying for the post. Candidates will have to produce the relevant documents in original and photocopy at the time of joining. Here is a look at the IBPS eligibility criteria for IBPS clerk 2020 as mentioned in the official IBPS clerk notification.

Nationality

The candidate should be a citizen of India. A candidate who is a subject of Nepal or Bhutan or a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India is also eligible. For more details about the nationality in IBPS clerk eligibility criteria. Candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS or the official IBPS clerk notification to see the details.

Age limit

A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.09.1992 and not later than 01.09.2000. Lower age limit in IBPS clerk eligibility criteria is 20 years old while the upper age limit is 28 years old. There are certain relaxations for categories like SC, ST, OBC, etc. All the interested candidates are advised to check the official website and IBPS clerk notification to see the details about it.

Educational qualification

The candidate should be having a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate should also have to operate and working knowledge in computer systems i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the IBPS and also see the official IBPS clerk notification to know all the latest updates, news and details about IBPS clerk eligibility criteria.