IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification For Over 1500 Vacancies Out On 'ibps.in'

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection or the IBPS has released the IBPS Clerk notification laying out the next guidelines and tentative dates for the IBPS Clerk exam and vacancy. This year, there are 1557 vacancies for the national level IBPS Clerk 2020. Potential aspirants can go through the official website of IBPS Clerk notification 2020 and the link for the same is https://ibps.in/.

IBPS Clerk 2020 details to know

The IBPS CRP Clerk 2020 recruitment notification revealed the several recruiting offices in the notification. Here are some of the banks that are recruiting this year-

Image Credits: IBPS Clerk notification 2020 website

IBPS Clerk vacancy eligibility as per IBPS Clerk notification 2020

The minimum age of the candidate must be 20 years and the maximum age must be 28 years. Candidates must be a citizen of India and must hold a degree from any government recognised universities across the country. Candidates must also have reading, writing and speaking proficiency of the language of the state, where the bank is located, where they are applying. On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates is from September 2, 2020, to September 23 2020

For candidates who wish to appear for IBPS Clerk 2020, here are some important dates to be marked on the calendar as per IBPS Clerk notification

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) to be done between September 2, 2020, to September 23 2020

The download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training will e from November 17, 2020, onwards

Conduct of Pre-IBPS Clerk exam Training- November 23, 2020 to November, 28, 2020

The download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary November 18, 2020 -December 5, 2020

Online Examination (Preliminary)- December 5, December 12, and December 13, 2020

Result of Online exam Preliminary- December 31, 2020

The download of Call letter for Online exam Main January 12, 2021

Online Examination (Main)- January 24, 2021

Provisional Allotment April 4, 2021

The notification further reads-

"Any eligible candidate for IBPS Clerk vacancy, who aspires to join any of the Participating Organisations listed at (A) as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -X). The examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2021-22 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CRP Clerks-X will automatically expire at the close of business hours on 31.03.2022 with or without giving any notice.

Indicative State wise and category wise vacancies of each of the Participating Organizations are given AnnexureI. Recruitment in Participating Organizations is a dynamic process which depends upon restriction imposed, business volume, business growth, the health of the organizations, branch expansion, internal and external factors, structural changes etc. Vacancies mentioned here are indicative and anticipated as communicated by the participating organisations. However, Provisional allotment will be made based on the actual vacancies reported by the participating organisations.

This system of Common Recruitment Process- Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination and provisional allotment for recruitment of Clerical cadre posts in Participating Organisations have the approval of the appropriate authorities.

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the organisations mentioned at (A) below, to conduct the recruitment process as mentioned above, once a year. IBPS will make arrangements for conducting online Preliminary examination, declare the result of online Preliminary examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the online Main examination."

