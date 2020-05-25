Last Updated:

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019-20; Check Full State-wise List

IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019- 20: The conducting body released the results and cut off list for IBPS clerk mains examination. Check the full state-wise list.

ibps clerk mains cut off

IBPS Clerk cut off 2019 has been released by the conducting body on May 20, 2020. The state-wise and section-wise cut off is available on the official website in a PDF format. According to their IBPS clerk mains cut off, the conducting body has selected candidates for allotment in many of the participating banks. IBPS clerk mains exams took place on January 19, 2020. IBPS clerk mains cut off for provisional allotment under reserve list has also come out. 

IBPS clerk prelims cut off came out on January 8, 2020, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. People who had scored both the exams have been selected for the IBPS clerk mains exam. Moreover, the prelims exam happened on December 7, 2019, and December 8, 2019. We have mentioned everything you need to know about the IBPS clerk cut off 2019. 

What is IBPS clerk cut off 2019

Cut off means that students or candidates need to achieve minimum qualifying marks to qualify IBPS clerk exam. This way they become eligible for the next round of the selection process. Recently, IBPS clerk cut off 2019 has been released for the mains exam. 

IBPS Clerk cut off 2019-20 Dates

The table below contains IBPS Clerk dates related to the release of cut off marks. 

  IBPS Clerk events

 IBPS Clerk result dates 

  Prelims exam

December 7, 2019

December 8, 2019

December 14, 2019

December 21, 2019

 Release of IBPS clerk prelims cut off

January 8, 2020

IBLS clerk Mains exam 

 January 19, 2020

 Mains Re-exam 

 February 8, 2020

  Announcement of IBPS clerk final cut off 

 May 20, 2020 


How can candidates check IBPS clerk final cut off 2019- 20

We have mentioned some easy steps for candidates to check their cut off marks. 

  • Candidates can visit the official IBPS website i.e www.ibps.in 
  • After visiting the home page, the candidates can find the link of the scorecard and open it 
  • Candidates have to enter their login details including registration or roll number, date of birth or password. 
  • This will lead to another page displaying the cut off marks 
  • Candidates can check them and download the same in PDF format for future reference 

IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019- 20 

IBPS conducted the IBPS clerk mains exam on January 19, 2020. So, its result came out on May 20, 2020. This brought an end to the curiosity of candidates who were waiting for the results to release. Take a look at the state-wise IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019- 2020.

Here's IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019-20

  State 

 UR

OBC

 Delhi 

 49.63 

42.38

 Uttar Pradesh

45.13

 38.63

Madhya Pradesh  

44

41.63

 Gujarat  

42.25

 36.13

Goa  

35

 32.25

 Bihar

  45.38

42.63

  Chattisgarh  

43.63

 43.63

Tamil Nadu 

 47

 46.75

Odisha 

 46.13

45.50

Haryana  

48.63

 41

  Rajasthan 

 47.38

44.75

 Andhra Pradesh 

 45.13

 44.13

Telangana 

 43.88

 43.38

 Tripura  

40.13

 —

Karnataka 

 40.38

 38.75 

Kerala

  49.63

47.88 

 Himachal Pradesh

  47.13

 35.88 

Jammu & Kashmir 

 49.25

 34.88 

Maharashtra 

 42.88

 41 

 Jharkhand  

43.38

  39 

 Assam 

 41.88

 36.50 

41.88 

36.50

 36.50 

West Bengal 

 47.38

 37.75 

 Punjab

  48.88

  48.88

 Chandigarh 

 47.25

 44.50

 Arunachal Pradesh  

41.50

Daman & Diu 

 38.13

 38.13

  Sikkim  

42.13

  39

 Uttarakhand 

 49.88

 39.63

Factors determining IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019

Here are some of the factors that determine the cut off for the IBPS clerk exam. Take a look

  • Number of candidates who appeared for the exam in the country 
  • Competitiveness among those who are giving exams 
  • Number of vacancies in the participating banks
  • Moreover, IBPS clerk mains cut off varies from state to state. However, the difference remains minimal

First Published:
