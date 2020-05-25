IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019-20; Check Full State-wise List

Quick links:
IBPS Clerk cut off 2019 has been released by the conducting body on May 20, 2020. The state-wise and section-wise cut off is available on the official website in a PDF format. According to their IBPS clerk mains cut off, the conducting body has selected candidates for allotment in many of the participating banks. IBPS clerk mains exams took place on January 19, 2020. IBPS clerk mains cut off for provisional allotment under reserve list has also come out.
IBPS clerk prelims cut off came out on January 8, 2020, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. People who had scored both the exams have been selected for the IBPS clerk mains exam. Moreover, the prelims exam happened on December 7, 2019, and December 8, 2019. We have mentioned everything you need to know about the IBPS clerk cut off 2019.
Cut off means that students or candidates need to achieve minimum qualifying marks to qualify IBPS clerk exam. This way they become eligible for the next round of the selection process. Recently, IBPS clerk cut off 2019 has been released for the mains exam.
|
IBPS Clerk events
|
IBPS Clerk result dates
|
Prelims exam
|
December 7, 2019
December 8, 2019
December 14, 2019
December 21, 2019
|
Release of IBPS clerk prelims cut off
|
January 8, 2020
|
IBLS clerk Mains exam
|
January 19, 2020
|
Mains Re-exam
|
February 8, 2020
|
Announcement of IBPS clerk final cut off
|
May 20, 2020
IBPS conducted the IBPS clerk mains exam on January 19, 2020. So, its result came out on May 20, 2020. This brought an end to the curiosity of candidates who were waiting for the results to release. Take a look at the state-wise IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019- 2020.
|
State
|
UR
|
OBC
|
Delhi
|
49.63
|
42.38
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
45.13
|
38.63
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
44
|
41.63
|
Gujarat
|
42.25
|
36.13
|
Goa
|
35
|
32.25
|
Bihar
|
45.38
|
42.63
|
Chattisgarh
|
43.63
|
43.63
|
Tamil Nadu
|
47
|
46.75
|
Odisha
|
46.13
|
45.50
|
Haryana
|
48.63
|
41
|
Rajasthan
|
47.38
|
44.75
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
45.13
|
44.13
|
Telangana
|
43.88
|
43.38
|
Tripura
|
40.13
|
—
|
Karnataka
|
40.38
|
38.75
|
Kerala
|
49.63
|
47.88
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
47.13
|
35.88
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
49.25
|
34.88
|
Maharashtra
|
42.88
|
41
|
Jharkhand
|
43.38
|
39
|
Assam
|
41.88
|
36.50
|
|
West Bengal
|
47.38
|
37.75
|
Punjab
|
48.88
|
48.88
|
Chandigarh
|
47.25
|
44.50
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
41.50
|
—
|
Daman & Diu
|
38.13
|
38.13
|
Sikkim
|
42.13
|
39
|
Uttarakhand
|
49.88
|
39.63
