IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019-20; Check Full State-wise List

IBPS Clerk cut off 2019 has been released by the conducting body on May 20, 2020. The state-wise and section-wise cut off is available on the official website in a PDF format. According to their IBPS clerk mains cut off, the conducting body has selected candidates for allotment in many of the participating banks. IBPS clerk mains exams took place on January 19, 2020. IBPS clerk mains cut off for provisional allotment under reserve list has also come out.

IBPS clerk prelims cut off came out on January 8, 2020, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. People who had scored both the exams have been selected for the IBPS clerk mains exam. Moreover, the prelims exam happened on December 7, 2019, and December 8, 2019. We have mentioned everything you need to know about the IBPS clerk cut off 2019.

What is IBPS clerk cut off 2019

Cut off means that students or candidates need to achieve minimum qualifying marks to qualify IBPS clerk exam. This way they become eligible for the next round of the selection process. Recently, IBPS clerk cut off 2019 has been released for the mains exam.

IBPS Clerk cut off 2019-20 Dates

The table below contains IBPS Clerk dates related to the release of cut off marks.

IBPS Clerk events IBPS Clerk result dates Prelims exam December 7, 2019 December 8, 2019 December 14, 2019 December 21, 2019 Release of IBPS clerk prelims cut off January 8, 2020 IBLS clerk Mains exam January 19, 2020 Mains Re-exam February 8, 2020 Announcement of IBPS clerk final cut off May 20, 2020



How can candidates check IBPS clerk final cut off 2019- 20

We have mentioned some easy steps for candidates to check their cut off marks.

Candidates can visit the official IBPS website i.e www.ibps.in

After visiting the home page, the candidates can find the link of the scorecard and open it

Candidates have to enter their login details including registration or roll number, date of birth or password.

This will lead to another page displaying the cut off marks

Candidates can check them and download the same in PDF format for future reference

IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019- 20

IBPS conducted the IBPS clerk mains exam on January 19, 2020. So, its result came out on May 20, 2020. This brought an end to the curiosity of candidates who were waiting for the results to release. Take a look at the state-wise IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019- 2020.

Here's IBPS Clerk Mains Cut Off 2019-20

State UR OBC Delhi 49.63 42.38 Uttar Pradesh 45.13 38.63 Madhya Pradesh 44 41.63 Gujarat 42.25 36.13 Goa 35 32.25 Bihar 45.38 42.63 Chattisgarh 43.63 43.63 Tamil Nadu 47 46.75 Odisha 46.13 45.50 Haryana 48.63 41 Rajasthan 47.38 44.75 Andhra Pradesh 45.13 44.13 Telangana 43.88 43.38 Tripura 40.13 — Karnataka 40.38 38.75 Kerala 49.63 47.88 Himachal Pradesh 47.13 35.88 Jammu & Kashmir 49.25 34.88 Maharashtra 42.88 41 Jharkhand 43.38 39 Assam 41.88 36.50 Assam 41.88 36.50 West Bengal 47.38 37.75 Punjab 48.88 48.88 Chandigarh 47.25 44.50 Arunachal Pradesh 41.50 — Daman & Diu 38.13 38.13 Sikkim 42.13 39 Uttarakhand 49.88 39.63

Factors determining IBPS clerk mains cut off 2019

Here are some of the factors that determine the cut off for the IBPS clerk exam. Take a look

Number of candidates who appeared for the exam in the country

Competitiveness among those who are giving exams

Number of vacancies in the participating banks

Moreover, IBPS clerk mains cut off varies from state to state. However, the difference remains minimal

