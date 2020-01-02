IBPS Clerk Main Exam Date Announced For January 19, 2020

IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) conducts a common written exam every year for the clerical posts in multiple banks all over the country. All public sector banks use common written exam as a base to fill the vacancies for this post. IBPS is conducting Clerk exam for the 9th year now and hence named IBPS Clerk CWE IX. The IBPS Clerk CWE exam is conducted on two levels- preliminary exam and mains. Students qualifying in both these exams are thus selected for the post.

IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelims exam was scheduled on December 7, 2019, & December 8, 2019. The IBPS mains exam is scheduled on January 19, 2020. Candidate appearing for the exams must note down important dates related to IBPS Clerk Exam 2020 and make sure that the appearing candidate completes the process correctly on time. The schedule of the exam is mentioned below:

How to check the IBPS Clerk results:

The candidates who clear the exam shall be eligible to appear for the mains which are scheduled to be conducted on January 19 next year. The IBPS Clerk main exam is going to be a computer-based exam where objective type questions of 100 marks each will be asked. The given timing for the exam is one hour. After the final result, candidates will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts.

Visit the official website mentioned above On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2019′ link A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in Your result will appear Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are required to take a print out of their findings for further reference. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has been conducting recruitments for several banks which also includes PSUs at various levels. Though, this exam was for the post of a clerk which is also highly in demand.

The candidates can access their IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam result on the official website https://ibps.in/

