IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 Declared At Ibps.in, Main Exam Admit Card Released

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday declared the clerk prelims result 2020 on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam can check their results online. IBPS has also released Clerk mains admit card 2020. IBPS clerk main exam will be held on February 28, 2021.

IBPS had conducted the clerk prelims exam on December 5, 12 and 13 at various test centres across the country. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these steps to check their results on the website:

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

On the homepage, click on, "CRP CLERKS-X Preliminary Result 2020"

Key in your application number along with date of birth and click on submit

Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out of it for future use.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2020

IBPS has also released the information brochure for Clerk Main Exams (CRP- X) 2020. According to the brochure, the IBPS Clerk Main exam will be held on February 28, 2021. There will be a total of 190 questions carrying total marks of 200. The questions will comprise of four sections i.e., General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The questions will be objective in nature. Duration of the exam will be 160 minutes. Candidates can check the sample paper of IBPS Clerk main exam from the official website.

"Candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered for provisional allotment. However, the decision of IBPS in this regard shall be final and binding upon the candidates," the official notification reads.

How to download IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2020:

Visit the official website- ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads- IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2020

A login page will appear on the screen

Log in using your roll number or registration number and password

Your IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2020

(Image Credit: PTI)