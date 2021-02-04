IBPS Calendar 2021-22 Released; Check Dates For PO, Clerk And Other Exams

On Wednesday, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released its annual calendar for recruitment exams to be conducted in 2021-22. IBPS conducts exams every year to recruit staff and officers for various posts across the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The calendar includes dates of both preliminary and main examination for posts of IBPS Clerk, PO, SO and IBPS RRB. Note all the important dates here -

Also Read - IBPS Calendar 2021-22 Released At Ibps.in, Check Dates Of PO, Clerk And Other Exams Here

Also Read - UPPSC Admit Card 2021 - PCS Mains Admit Card Released; Direct Link Attached

IBPS Calendar 2021 -

According to the IBPS exam calendar, the following are the important dates panning out in the year 2021-22 -

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Date -

Online Preliminary Exam - 01, 07, 08, 14 and 21 August 2021

Online Main Exam - 3 October 2021

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I & II Preliminary Exam - 25 September 2021

IBPS RRB PO Exam Date -

Online Preliminary Exam - 10, 16 and 17 October 2021

Online Main Exam - 27 November 2021



IBPS Clerk Exam Date -

Online Preliminary Exam - 28, 29 August and 04, 05 September 2021

Online Main Exam - 31 December 2021

IBPS SO Exam Date -

Online Preliminary Exam - 18 and 26 December 2021

Online Main Exam - 30 January 2022

More details regarding the exam will be released on the official website in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for regular updates on vacancy, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, selection procedure, exam pattern, number of posts, the region-wise break-up of vacancies, among others.

How to apply for the IBPS exam?

The registration process for the exams will be held online. Please note that only a single application is required for both preliminary and main exam. Interested and qualified applicants will have to submit a scanned copy of their photograph (20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file), Thumb Impression (20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file), Signature (10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file). Applicants will also have to submit a handwritten declaration as per the guidelines maintained on the official website - https://ibps.in/

Also Read - Bihar D.El.Ed Results: BSEB Declares First And Second Year Exams Results, Direct Link Here

Also Read - IBPS PO Main Exam Tomorrow, Check Covid-19 Guidelines And Important Instructions Here