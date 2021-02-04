IBPS SO Mains Result 2020 Declared At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

IBPS SO Mains Result 2020: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results for Specialist Officers (SO) main examination under CRP-X. Candidates who have taken the exam can download their IBPS SO Main results 2020 from the official website. They will have to login using their roll number and date of birth at ibps.in to download their scorecard. The link to view IBPS SO scorecard will be active till February 10. IBPS had conducted the SO prelims exam on December 26 and 27 December 2020. It's main exam 2020 on January 24. Its admit card was released in the first week of January.

How to download the IBPS SO Main Scorecard:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam scorecard CRP SPL-X’

A new login page will appear on the display screen

Key in your roll number and date of birth to login

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

Direct link to check IBPS SO Main Result 2020

IBPS SO Interview

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS SO Main exam 2020 will have to appear for the next round i.e, interview. The call letter for IBPS SO interview will be released in the due course of time. According to the official recruitment advertisement, the interview round will be conducted in the month of February 21. The schedule for the interview will be announced soon.

IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 645 vacancies. The posts include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The selected candidates will be posted in various banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra.

