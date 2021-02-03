IBPS Calendar 2021-22 Released At Ibps.in, Check Dates Of PO, Clerk And Other Exams Here

IBPS Calendar 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released its annual calendar for the year 2021-22. The IBPS annual calendar for the year 2021-22 can be downloaded from the official website- ibps.in. Check important dates of IBPS PO, Clerk, SO, Office Assistant, and Officers Scale I, II and III recruitment exams here.

IBPS PO, Clerk, SO exams under CRP- XI

According to the annual calendar, IBPS Clerk preliminary exam will be held on August 28, 29, and September 4, 5, 2021. Its main exam will be held on October 31. IBPS Probationary Officer preliminary exam will be held on October 9, 10, 16, 17 and its main exam will be held on November 27. IBPS Specialist Officer preliminary exam will be held on December 18 and 26, 2021 and its main exam will be held on January 30, 2022.

Click here to check IBPS Calendar 2021- 22

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, II and Office Assistant exams under CRP- X

Moreover, the preliminary exams for Office Assistant and officer scale - I recruitments will be held on August 1, 7, 8, 14, and 21. The main exam for officer scale-I will be held on September 25. The main exam for office assistant posts will be held on October 3. The single exam for officers scale II and III will be held on September 25.

The recruitment advertisements for these exams will be released on the official website in due course of time. The advertisements will have the details of the vacancy, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, selection procedure, exam pattern, number of posts, the region-wise break-up of vacancies, and other details. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates.

IBPS on Tuesday declared the results for its CRP RRB- IX officer scale II for the specialist officer (manager) and General Banking Officer or GBO (Manager) and officer scale III (senior manager) recruitment exams. IBPS had conducted its exams on October 18, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Main Exams can check their scores by logging in at ibps.in.

