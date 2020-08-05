IBPS PO 2020 Application Starts For IBPS PO/MT Post; See Eligibility Criteria & Imp. Dates

IBPS has released the notification for PO/MT recruitment today. Candidates can apply for the IBPS PO 2020 exam from today that is August 5. The recruitment notification is for Probationary Officer (PO) CRP-X post in banks under IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection). See all the details about the important dates for the IBPS PO Preliminary exam 2020 and the eligibility criteria for it.

IBPS PO 2020 application process starts today

Important events Tentative Date Last date for application August 5 to August 26 Last date for fee payment of IBPS PO preliminary exam 2020 August 5 to August 26 Pre- Exam Training Call letter download date September 2020 Admit card for IBPS PO 2020 Admit card October 2020 IBPS PO 2020 preliminary exam date October 3, 10 and 11, 2020 IBPS PO 2020 Preliminary exam result November 2020 IBPS PO 2020 main exam November 28, 2020 IBPS PO main exam result December 2020 IBPS PO 2020 interview January -February 2021 Final Allotment list April 2021

How to apply for IBPS PO 2020 Preliminary exam

Visit IBPS’s official website at www.ibps.in

Click on the moving link “Click here to apply for CWE PO/MT”

Click on “Click here to apply online for CWE-Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CWE-PO/MT-X)"

For starting with the online application form process, register yourself first.

Click on “NEW REGISTRATION” to register and add the relevant information asked on the website

At this step, a provisional registration number and password will be generated

Keep note of the provisional registration number and password

Login to the website again while signing in with your registration number and set password.

Upload relevant documents including photograph, signature, Left thumb impression

Click on ‘Save & Next’ every time to complete each page of the application form.

Click on ‘Final Submit’ only after verifying all your information that you have typed.

After clicking on Submit, no changes would be accepted further.

You would get an SMS as well as an email notification after a successful application for the IBPS PO 2020 Preliminary exam.

Eligibility criteria - Who can apply for IBPS PO 2020?

Age - 20-30

Candidate should not be born earlier than 02.08.1990 and not later than 01.08.2000

Candidates need a graduation degree and the results of the same should be declared on or before August 26th.

