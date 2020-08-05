IBPS PO 2020 Application Starts For IBPS PO/MT Post; See Eligibility Criteria & Imp. Dates

IBPS has released the notification for PO/MT recruitment today. Candidates can apply for the IBPS PO 2020 exam from today that is August 5. The recruitment notification is for Probationary Officer (PO) CRP-X post in banks under IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection). See all the details about the important dates for the IBPS PO Preliminary exam 2020 and the eligibility criteria for it.
ALSO READ| IBPS PO Cut Off 2020: Here Is Section-wise Final Cut Off For The Year
|Important events
|Tentative Date
|
Last date for application
|
August 5 to August 26
|
Last date for fee payment of IBPS PO preliminary exam 2020
|
August 5 to August 26
|
Pre- Exam Training Call letter download date
|
September 2020
|
Admit card for IBPS PO 2020 Admit card
|
October 2020
|
IBPS PO 2020 preliminary exam date
|
October 3, 10 and 11, 2020
|
IBPS PO 2020 Preliminary exam result
|
November 2020
|
IBPS PO 2020 main exam
|
November 28, 2020
|
IBPS PO main exam result
|
December 2020
|
IBPS PO 2020 interview
|
January -February 2021
|
Final Allotment list
|
April 2021
ALSO READ| IBPS GK Exams 2019: Recruitment Notifications, Time Table, And More
Image courtesy: IBPS website
ALSO READ| IBPS Clerk Reserve List Cut Off For 2020, Exam Dates, And Other Details
ALSO READ| IBPS RRB 2020: Last Date Today To Complete Application Process For 9,638 Vacancies
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock